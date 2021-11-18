HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrikeTru, a leading provider of Product Information Management, Digital Asset Management & Master Data Management solutions for online companies, announced today the availability of its cloud-based Akeneo PIM Connector app in the Shopify App Store, an online marketplace for Ecommerce Apps. Akeneo and Shopify customers can now take advantage of a powerful API based Connector to unlock the power of agile merchandizing.
What does the Connector do? Subscribers of the app will be able to quickly set up a link to Akeneo PIM and sync all product catalog data to Shopify within minutes; spend less time on manual work, get products in front of customers very quickly, sell more and capture better ROI.
StrikeTru described the Connector app as part of their goal to "encourage organizations to integrate sufficient PIM practices in their ecommerce tech stack," citing an uptick in merchants selling using the Shopify platform last year as one of the factors.
StrikeTru's self-sufficient SaaS based Connector is designed to fuel fast-paced ecommerce environments; helping organizations prepare & transfer clean product data into Shopify, automate repetitive tasks, improve productivity, and drive sales revenues.
"PIM and ecommerce are natural partners and we created a tight integration between two powerful platforms, Akeneo and Shopify, to work seamlessly together via our Connector," said Vik Gundoju, Partner at StrikeTru. "With Shopify actively used by millions of merchants globally, we are thrilled to introduce the Akeneo PIM Connector app that delivers effortless product information management capabilities to make ecommerce more profitable."
Pricing and Features
1. The new Akeneo PIM Connector app is available as a public app on the Shopify App Store. It is also available as a private app.
2. The app is compatible with Akeneo CE, GE, EE and all Shopify plans
3. Subscribers can avail a one-time 14-day risk free trial
4. The app offers three pricing packages, Starter, Basic & Professional to suit various merchant requirements
5. Subscribers can install the Connector on each of their Shopify stores and connect it to the same Akeneo PIM instance. They can configure the Connector to sync the relevant products for each store.
6. StrikeTru can implement custom and complex requirements on an accelerated timeline for unique projects.
Learn more about Akeneo PIM Connector in the Shopify App Store.
To learn more about StrikeTru and their end-to-end portfolio for PIM, DAM & MDM solutions, sign up for a one-to-one demo with StrikeTru today!
About StrikeTru
For PIM strategy, PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce implementations, expert solution consulting, fully managed services, digital content acquisition, syndication services, cloud PIM, Data Connectors, PIM in a Box solutions - StrikeTru is a one-stop shop for affordable and scalable product data solutions for ecommerce.
Phone: +1 832 303 3257
Email: sales@striketru.com
Visit our website https://www.striketru.com/ for more information.
Media Contact
Vik Gundoju, StrikeTru, +1 8323033257, vik@striketru.com
SOURCE StrikeTru