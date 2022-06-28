OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its second-quarter 2022 results on 11 July 2022.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220711_1/

Time and date: Monday, 11 July 2022 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

CONTACT:

Media contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

 

The following files are available for download:

