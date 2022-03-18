OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind AS hereby publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report.

The report is attached and also available at www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Lanza Knudsen, media contact, +47 48 44 24 26, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com  

Christian Yggeseth, investor contact, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind-as--2021-annual-and-sustainability-report-published,c3527448

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20224/3527448/1550152.pdf

Aker Offshore Wind - Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-offshore-wind-as-2021-annual-and-sustainability-report-published-301505640.html

SOURCE Aker Offshore Wind AS

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.