DENVER, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the cannabis industry and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), has named industry veteran David McCullough, chief technology officer (CTO), effective immediately.
"At Akerna, we pride ourselves on building and growing talent. Being able to promote David to CTO demonstrates the strength of our bench and our commitment to team member development," said Jessica Billingsley, chief executive officer, Akerna. "We appreciated having Alex in this role and the depth of expertise he brought to the position. However, in looking at our business strategy, it became clear we need his full attention on solo*."
As CTO, McCullough will leverage his 16 years of experience to drive the company's overall internal technology strategy. McCullough has been with Akerna for more than 5 years, most recently serving as Akerna's executive vice president of product & engineering. He supersedes Alex Shah, who as president of solo sciences will continue his focus on the implementation and increasing adoption of the solo* platform, solo*CODE™ and solo*TAG™ anti-counterfeiting solutions. Excitement and demand for solo sciences' products continues to increase beyond the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry.
"I congratulate David on his promotion. While my time as CTO of Akerna gave me insights into corporate leadership, my real passion lies in helping the consumer packaged goods industry achieve an unprecedented level of transparency and accountability," said Alex Shah, president of solo sciences, an Akerna company. "By focusing on the advancement of solo* technology, we will capitalize on our current momentum in driving product safety and consumer protection, while expanding our reach through additional partnerships and brand adoption. solo* technology, integrated into Akerna, puts us on track to set the standard for product transparency."
McCullough holds a master's degree in Computer Science. MCSE, CCNP, A+. N+. He has 16 years of Software Engineering experience. He is a recognized leader, known for driving strategic vision to implement processes and scalable and redundant systems.
About Akerna:
Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. Akerna's service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, solo sciences tech platform, and Trellis. Since its establishment in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver.