SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aki Technologies, the leader in moment marketing and personalized advertising, announced that it has been named a 2021 Modern Retail Award winner in the category of Best Collaboration for its synergistic retail media partnership with Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Family Dollar's retail media network, Chesapeake Media Group.
"We are thrilled to share this honor of being named a Modern Retail Award winner with Family Dollar," said Aki Technologies CEO, Scott Swanson. "This recognition reflects our teams' unwavering commitment to providing managed service excellence for all of our retail media partners and their suppliers."
Aki and Family Dollar have a profound and ongoing partnership that has resulted in more than a dozen personalized advertising campaigns since May 2020. In April 2021, Aki supported the launch of Chesapeake Media Group as the official on-platform media partner, as covered by AdExchanger, Adweek, Progressive Grocer, and other major industry publications.
The key to the partnership's success has been Aki's virtual circular solution, which converts traditional FSIs and circulars into off-platform videos that dynamically adjust for each viewer. The solution is powered by patented technology that dynamically generates thousands of permutations that can modify featured products and messages to account for each viewer's region, local weather, buyer persona and shopping preferences. This technology has revolutionized retailers' former one-size-fits-all approach to circulars and has driven unprecedented campaign results since its implementation.
One such example of Aki's virtual circulars leading to remarkable results for Family Dollar was a six-week campaign promoting a branded household cleaner at Family Dollar locations. The campaign utilized virtual circulars and other digital advertisements to promote an offer and included store locators that directed viewers to their nearest Family Dollar. The campaign drove a sizeable sales lift for the products, which was 40% higher than typically observed, and tens of thousands of estimated visits to Family Dollar stores.
"We are pleased to have an industry-recognized partnership with Aki, which enables us to instantly connect with our shoppers on a personal level and drives success for both our business and our brand partners," added Alasdair James, Dollar Tree's Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Marketing and Supply Chain. "We look forward to many more successful campaigns with this engaging partnership."
Family Dollar is one of three retailers Aki actively supports in such a collaborative way. Aki expects to serve as the official retail media partner for five more retailers by the end of 2022.
In addition to Aki's Modern Retail Award win, Modern Retail shortlisted Aki as a finalist for its Best Use of Video and Best Personalization Strategy categories. These are three of several recent recognitions Aki has received from leading industry organizations. In November 2021, Aki was recognized as a 2021 OmniShopper Award winner by the Path to Purchase Institute for its work with PepsiCo. Aki was also named a finalist at the 2021 Digiday Awards in the Best Use of Mobile category and at the 2021 OMMA Awards in the Excellence in Mobile Marketing sector.
The 2021 Modern Retail Awards celebrate retailers that have delivered creative and innovative marketing programs amid the upheaval and changes over the last 12 months. This year's winners demonstrated the ability to pivot their initiatives to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and needs. For the full list of Modern Retail Awards winners, visit the Modern Retail website here.
Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company, empowers brands and retailers to reach people by targeting pivotal moments in the consumer journey with personalized advertising. With four personalization patents, Aki's award-winning technology dynamically tailors ads in the moment based on region, weather, buying preferences, and other historical and present factors. This ensures a more relevant ad experience that drives stronger campaign results. To learn how Aki's personalized mobile, CTV, desktop and DOOH campaigns can help you reach your marketing goals, visit http://www.a.ki.
