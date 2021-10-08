CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protein Metrics Inc., a leading provider of biopharmaceutical and proteomics analysis software, announced today the addition of Akihito Usa as the Country Manager for Japan.
Usa has over 30 years of sales experience with enterprise software in the life science and health care industries, starting from MSI (now BIOVIA) in 1987. He has successfully launched new business and led local teams in Japan, including MDL (now BIOVIA) from 1995 – 2005, CambridgeSoft (now Perkin Elmer) from 2005 – 2014 and Arxspan (now Bruker) from 2014 – 2021.
"This continues the expansion of Protein Metrics in all geographies and recognises the need for local support for all of our customers," said Eric Carlson, Ph.D., President and CEO of Protein Metrics. "With a background in enterprise software and data management, Usa-san will be superbly placed to guide our Byosphere customers, especially those in GxP and cloud-ready and Enterprise environments."
Protein Metrics supports hundreds of organizations worldwide with its Byos® desktop software for protein characterization. The Company recently launched its Byosphere® Enterprise Platform to support collaboration across teams, projects, and geographies. Byosphere® strengthens an organization's biotherapeutic knowledge, and is available as an on-premise or a private-cloud deployment. The Company also has an extensive and growing portfolio of patents and intellectual property covering current products and extends into potential new application areas. (https://www.proteinmetrics.com/about-us#patents )
About Protein Metrics
Protein analysis should never be limited by software. With a clear focus on protein characterization, Protein Metrics' vendor-neutral software allows scientists to use data generated on analytical instruments like mass spectrometers to quickly identify and report protein sequences as well as any variations from the expected form. We innovate so that biopharmaceutical companies and university research labs can achieve confident results from their analysis and reporting. With our customers, we are boldly advancing protein characterization. Protein Metrics is headquartered in Cupertino, CA at the crossroads of computing and biotechnology in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit http://www.proteinmetrics.com.
