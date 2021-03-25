HERNDON, Va., Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Cloud Lake Technology, has achieved a bronze level partnership with Scaled Agile Inc., the certifying body of the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe). Integrating Lean, Agile, and DevOps practices, SAFe enables Cloud Lake to rapidly deliver innovative, high-quality solutions to their military and federal civilian customers.
Lean-Agile transformation is essential to adapt to constantly changing technology and market conditions no matter the size of the agency or organization. As a Scaled Agile partner, Cloud Lake is globally recognized for its ability to leverage SAFe methodologies to deliver competitive systems and solutions to its customers in the shortest, most sustainable timeframe.
"We understand that technology is ever-changing, and our teams are committed to staying at the forefront of these advances," said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima's Emerging Markets Group. "Relentless improvement will always be our focus in order to continue delivering the high-quality products and services our customers require."
About Cloud Lake Technology
Cloud Lake Technology is an 8(a) company and wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), specializing in delivering optimized mission performance through advanced technologies and systems. We offer highly specialized, digital services that enable customers to quickly and cost-effectively harvest, analyze, and leverage the greatest possible value from the increasingly vast amounts of data they are required to manage. Cloud Lake's core services include critical infrastructure protection, enterprise IT, advanced analytics, and business lifecycle and mission support. Cloud Lake is CMMI Development and Services Level 3 (V2.0) and ISO 9001:2015 (QSR-1139) certified, and a Virginia Values Veterans (V3)-Certified company. Learn more at http://www.cloudlakellc.com.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
