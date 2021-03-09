HERNDON, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that subsidiary, Tuvli, has been appraised at maturity level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Version 2.0 (CMMI V2.0) for Services. The appraisal was performed by Integrated Quality Corporation (IQ Corp).
"Helping our federal customers achieve success is our mission and this rating demonstrates our commitment to delivering high quality results," said Juvy McCarthy, President of Akima's Technology Solutions and Products Group. "Obtaining this appraisal is a significant milestone for Tuvli. I am extremely proud of our team and their dedication to continuous improvement."
CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.
An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates Tuvli is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. Tuvli's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, are established and approved over time.
About Tuvli
Tuvli is an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) and SBA certified 8(a) company dedicated to and accountable for providing our customers with superior, integrated technology and program support services and solutions. Offering cybersecurity, systems engineering, IT, information assurance, program support and project management support, Tuvli strictly aligns our support with our customers' business processes and desired program outcomes. Emphasizing affordability for a solution's entire lifecycle, Tuvli delivers the best value for your technology investment. To learn more visit http://www.tuvli.com.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of aviation, construction, facilities and logistics, IT and mission support, protective services and detention management, and systems engineering. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
