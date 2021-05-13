HERNDON, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Aperture, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) through the Department of Interior (DOI) to provide specialized science and technical support services in the Midcontinent region. The single award IDIQ contract is valued at $20 million and has a period of performance of five years if all options are exercised.
Aperture will provide USGS with support necessary for gathering information on the health of the United States' ecosystems and environment, the state of natural resources, the impacts of climate and land-use change, and the core science systems on Earth. Specific areas of support include geospatial analysis, geographic information systems and mapping, biological research, laboratory chemistry and other required services.
"This contract award is yet another opportunity for Akima to provide mission support services that enable our customers to create value for the benefit of our nation," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "We are honored to provide our expertise to agencies that execute complex missions, ensuring they can efficiently tap into a pool of professionals with the right skills and expertise."
Aperture will provide services to 16 main offices and 32 field offices/stations/laboratories in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Montana.
About Aperture
Aperture Federal, soon to be renamed Akima Systems Engineering, is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. Aperture delivers trusted solutions in maritime systems engineering and integration across the Department of Defense. From supporting legacy environments, to building the systems of tomorrow, our C5ISR and mission experts stand ready to help improve operational performance at a reasonable and sustainable cost. To learn more visit http://www.aperturefederal.com/.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
