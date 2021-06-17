HERNDON, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Sunik, has been awarded a contract to provide operations and maintenance, and administrative support services at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Western Regional Research Center (WRRC) in Albany, California. The estimated value of the contract is $26 million over five years if all options are exercised.
Sunik also provides operations and maintenance support services at the USDA Eastern Regional Research Center in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania.
"It is an honor to support a USDA facility with a critical mission of delivering scientific solutions to national and global agricultural challenges," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "This contract award further validates the company's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality services that ensure the operations of our nation's most critical scientific and government facilities."
Under this contract Sunik will provide all facilities operations and maintenance support services to include preventive maintenance, building maintenance, alteration and repair, installations, grounds maintenance, utilities, including heating ventilation air conditioning and refrigeration, electrical, and administrative services.
About Sunik
Sunik is an SBA-certified 8(a) company and wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), specializing in delivering day-to-day facilities and base level logistics operations and management to DoD and federal civilian customers. Whether its providing base operations support at Marine Corps Base Quantico or providing operations and maintenance support services at two U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Research Facilities, Sunik delivers high quality services when and where customers need it most. To learn more about Sunik, visit http://www.sunikllc.com.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
