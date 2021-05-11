HERNDON, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that Akima Global Technology (AGT) is its second subsidiary to receive an ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification, demonstrating the company's ability to successfully manage the end-to-end delivery of IT services for government customers.
"Our focus at AGT is not only supporting the IT needs of our customers, but also delivering increased value," said Juvy McCarthy, President of Akima's Technology Solutions and Products Group. "I am proud of the work the team put in to achieve this certification, and the assurance it offers that our customers' service requirements will be fulfilled efficiently and reliably," said Bob Huebner, General Manager of Akima Global Technology.
ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 is an international standard for IT service management that defines requirements for the development, implementation, monitoring, maintenance, and improvement of an IT service management system. AGT also recently received its appraisal at maturity level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Version 2.0 (CMMI V2.0) for Development and Services, demonstrating the company's proactive approach and commitment to delivering high quality products and services.
About AGT
Akima Global Technology is a small business wholly owned by Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation, delivering trusted technology services and solutions for the federal government and commercial customers. AGT provides the swiftest and most secure path to IT service optimization, continuously explores new technologies, and partners with leading edge commercial enterprises to deliver unique and innovative IT solutions. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner, an Oracle Gold Partner, and a VMware Premier Solution Provider. To learn more about AGT, visit http://www.akimaglobaltechnology.com.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
