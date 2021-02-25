HERNDON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Cloud Lake Technology, has received its ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification, demonstrating commitment to establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving the organization's IT service management system (SMS). This international standard for IT service management certifies the company's best-in-class approach for delivering complex services to customers.
Last year, Cloud Lake was one of the first in the U.S. to achieve CMMI maturity level 3 for development and services under the new assessment method, version 2.0. This ISO/IEC certification further demonstrates the company's commitment to continuous improvement and delivering high quality of service to customers efficiently and effectively.
"This certification validates our capability to deliver a consistent approach to the service lifecycle, ensuring our federal customers receive the integrated services they need to meet mission objectives," said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima's Emerging Markets Group. "I am extremely proud of our team and their commitment to meeting our customers critical needs and requirements."
The ISO 20000-1:2018 is an international standard for IT service management system requirements. To learn more visit https://www.iso.org/home.html.
About Cloud Lake Technology
Cloud Lake Technology is an 8(a) company and wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), specializing in delivering optimized mission performance through advanced technologies and systems. We offer highly specialized, digital services that enable customers to quickly and cost-effectively harvest, analyze, and leverage the greatest possible value from the increasingly vast amounts of data they are required to manage. Cloud Lake's core services include critical infrastructure protection, enterprise IT, advanced analytics, and business lifecycle and mission support. Cloud Lake is CMMI Development and Services Level 3 (V2.0) and ISO 9001:2015 (QSR-1139) certified, and a Virginia Values Veterans (V3)-Certified company. Learn more at http://www.cloudlakellc.com.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of aviation, construction, facilities and logistics, IT and mission support, protective services and detention management, and systems engineering. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
