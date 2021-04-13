HERNDON, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Akima Global Technology (AGT), has been rated at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Version 2.0 (CMMI V2.0) for Development and Services. The appraisal was performed by Integrated Quality Corporation (IQ).
"As our customers' mission requirements become increasingly complex, it is vitally important that we have a strong service delivery strategy and an enhanced commitment to continuous improvement," said Juvy McCarthy, President of Akima's Technology Solutions and Products Group. "This latest appraisal validates our ability to exceed customer expectations, while simultaneously lowering costs and improving time-to-delivery."
A CMMI maturity level 3 rating directs that the work and processes of AGT have received the highest form of third-party validation, and that the company takes a proactive approach to managing projects and processes. AGT was previously appraised in 2019 at maturity level 3 for Development under CMMI Version 1.3.
CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, processes, and technology. Their promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage. To learn more about CMMI V2.0, visit http://www.cmmiinstitute.com.
About AGT
Akima Global Technology is a small business wholly owned by Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation, delivering trusted technology services and solutions for the federal government and commercial customers. AGT provides the swiftest and most secure path to IT service optimization, continuously explores new technologies, and partners with leading edge commercial enterprises to deliver unique and innovative IT solutions. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner, an Oracle Gold Partner, and a VMware Premier Solution Provider. To learn more visit http://www.akimaglobaltechnology.com.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
Media Contact
Media, Akima, 5713235200, media@akima.com
SOURCE Akima