HERNDON, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the tenth annual BGOV200. The ranking is based on unclassified, prime contracts from fiscal year 2020 data, awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. With $1.1 billion in prime federal contracts, Akima ranked number 63 out of 200 in this year's list. Click here to download a full copy of the BGOV200 report http://onb-gov.com/DJV250AfVNp.
"Akima's ranking in this year's BGOV200 report reflects our company's growth as well as our commitment to our shareholders and customers," said Akima President & CEO, Bill Monet. "We are honored and proud to be included on this list with the other outstanding federal contractors, and we are dedicated to providing continued support and exemplary services to our government customers in the future."
The 10th annual BGOV200 report is the culmination of extensive data management for areas such as company hierarchy, contract title, and agency assignments. Data integrity makes this the premier source for government contract practitioners trying to make sense of shifts in the competitive landscape. Bloomberg Government's analysis finds that fiscal 2020 marks the fifth straight year of increased government contract spending, with contracting dollars increasing by $83 billion compared with fiscal 2019.
"We're honored to recognize Akima as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market," said Kevin Brancato, Bloomberg Government's head of product. "Like many of Bloomberg Government's resources, the 10th annual BGOV200 report combines rich data and insightful analysis to help government contractors succeed."
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Washington Technology ranked Akima #28 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
About Bloomberg Government
Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.
