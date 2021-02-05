HERNDON, Va., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that President & CEO, Bill Monet, is a recipient of Executive Mosaic's 2021 Wash100 Award. Now in its eighth year, the Wash100 Award recognizes distinguished GovCon executives and government officials who have shown excellence in leadership, vision, innovation, reliability, and achievement. This is Monet's second Wash100 Award, having also been a recipient in 2020.
"I am proud to be recognized along with outstanding leaders from both government and industry," Monet said. "Akima's success is a result of the hard work and dedication our employees deliver every day to drive mission success for our customers, and I am honored to lead such an impactful team."
Monet was recognized for his leadership of Akima, a portfolio of over 40 companies and 7,500 employees dedicated to providing excellent services and solutions to the federal government.
The Wash100 Award is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic's organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential figures in the GovCon sector. Awardees are recognized for their push to drive vision, innovation, and achievement for American citizens.
To read more about Executive Mosaic's Wash100 award visit https://www.wash100.com/.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
