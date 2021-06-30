HERNDON, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced it has been named a Top 100 federal contractor for 2021 by Washington Technology. Ranking number 28 this year, Akima moved up in the Washington Technology Top 100 listing compared to their 2020 ranking of number 39. The Top 100 list ranks the largest government contractors in the federal market based on their prime contract obligation during fiscal 2020.
"The past year brought challenges, and our improved position in the Top 100 ranking demonstrates that Akima managed to remain focused and achieve continued growth," said Bill Monet, Akima President & CEO. "I am particularly proud that our growth has not resulted in a sacrifice in quality for our customers. We have remained an agile and dedicated solution provider to our federal customers across a broad range of environments and missions."
With more than twenty years' experience compiling the top government contractors, Washington Technology is considered a reliable source for ranking and analyzing the federal market. The Top 100 list is based on the analysis of procurement data in the areas of IT, professional services, telecommunications, and other high-tech services areas.
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
