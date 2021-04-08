HERNDON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Akima Logistics Services, was awarded a position on the U.S. Air Force Rotary Wing Maintenance Contract Consolidation indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle, which has a ceiling value of $835 million and a 10-year period of performance. As the only small business prime awarded a seat on both the small business and full and open competitions of the IDIQ, Akima Logistics Services will provide full spectrum helicopter maintenance operations in support of Air Force operational and training missions.
"This award demonstrates the confidence the Air Force continues to show in Akima as a trusted provider of aviation maintenance, logistics, and supply chain services," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "We are immensely proud of the critical missions we currently support, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue supporting our Air Force customers."
The contract consolidates Air Force helicopter programs for the full-time availability of mission-capable aircraft, including UH-1N, HH-60, and MH-139 helicopters, as well as V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft. The scope includes the entire breadth of organizational maintenance, certain types of intermediate maintenance, aircrew flight equipment maintenance, weapons maintenance services, and supply services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
These services will be provided for Pacific Air Forces, AF Global Strike Command, AF District of Washington, and Air Education and Training Command. Work will take place at Kirtland AFB, Andrews AFB, Fairchild AFB, Warren AFB, Minot AFB, Malmstrom AFB, and Yokota Air Base.
About Akima Logistics Services
Akima Logistics Services (ALS) is a premier small business provider of aviation services to the Department of Defense and federal civilian government. From the warehouse to the airfield, our team of experts deliver comprehensive support designed to optimize and maintain all the links in your supply chain. Our services meet the rigid AS9100 and AS9110 certification standards, representing the highest quality in the aviation services industry. Whether your mission is routine or critical, ALS stands ready as a trusted partner. To learn more, visit http://www.akimalogistics.com.
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
