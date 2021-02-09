HERNDON, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Five Rivers Services, will continue to support Vectrus on its recently awarded $882,485,046 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for operation, maintenance, and defense of Army communications with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2025. The contracting activity for the award was the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
"Akima is honored to continue our selected support for the Army and the OMDAC-SWACA mission as a member of the Vectrus team," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems Engineering & Technology Group. "We value our relationship with Vectrus and look forward to continuing as a dedicated and dependable partner."
The OMDAC-SWACA program provides operations and maintenance services and support for communications and information systems. In support of this program, Five Rivers provides critical infrastructure protection services, engineering, and project manager capabilities throughout the Southwest Asia region.
About Five Rivers Services
With operations spanning the globe, Five Rivers Services operates in 28 locations across the United States, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. The company provides customers with full-spectrum IT services, including Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Management (C4IM), secure/non-secure Video Teleconferencing (VTC), multimedia/visual information, space operations, environmental services, and training support services for the federal government. Five Rivers is named after five major rivers in Northwest Alaska: the Noatak, the Buckland, the Kobuk, the Selawik, and the Kivilina. For more information, visit http://www.fiveriversservices.com/
About Akima
Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.
