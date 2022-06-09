Streamline Provisioning Workflows for all Cisco UC Applications

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akkadian Labs, developer of the leading unified communications (UC) provisioning automation solution for enterprises and MSPs, now supports Webex Calling. Building on our longstanding support for Webex Meetings and Messaging, Akkadian Provisioning Manager continues to expand its integrations with Cisco products and cloud-based collaboration platforms.

This new enhancement is tightly integrated into the Webex Control Hub and brings all the value of Akkadian Provisioning Manager into the Webex Calling environment, including:

  • Full-cycle, zero touch provisioning automation via our integrations with Active Directory and ServiceNow
  • Real-time directory number management
  • API Triggers to extend provisioning actions outside of Cisco
  • Bulk provisioning
  • Tools to assist in migrating from on-prem to Webex Calling

This new capability helps increase productivity, improve security, and provide a fast ROI. It is quick and easy to deploy and the ideal automation solution for customers operating in hybrid environments, with Cisco Collaboration on-prem and Webex Calling in the cloud.

"Akkadian Provisioning Manager achieves a powerful ROI by streamlining repetitive manual tasks involved in managing Webex Calling," says Tom Bamert, Chief Product Officer of Akkadian Labs. "I am especially excited about our new migration tool which helps UC engineers and admins simplify a complex process of moving data from one application to another."

Schedule a demonstration today to see Akkadian Provisioning Manager in action.

About Akkadian Labs Akkadian Labs helps enterprises streamline user provisioning for unified communications. Our automated UC provisioning software helps turn manual, error-prone provisioning tasks into streamlined, repeatable steps that anyone can perform. Businesses and MSPs trust Akkadian Labs to make their UC platforms more efficient, cost-effective, and easier to manage.

Media Contact

David Levy, Akkadian Labs, 1 3478421805, dlevy@akkadianlabs.com

 

SOURCE Akkadian Labs

