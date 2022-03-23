NASHUA, N.H., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akkencloud, the Front Office, Middle Office, Back Office, and Payroll platform provider that helps staffing and recruiting organizations revolutionize their efficiencies, is excited to announce another new addition to its partner network, paycard and earned wage access partner rapid!
rapid! is powered by Green Dot Corporation. Green Dot along with its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator with a mission to provide a full range of affordable and accessible financial services to the masses.
AkkenCloud provides the staffing industry's most comprehensive staffing software, helping staffing and recruiting agencies to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue.
"Our new partnership with rapid!, like many of our partnerships, has been driven by our customers." said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO of AkkenCloud. "rapid!'s experience serving more than half of the largest staffing firms in the world, and their commitment to innovation, aligns perfectly with our growth plans".
The integration between AkkenCloud and rapid! platforms enables mutual clients to eliminate paper checks, reduce costs and improve efficiency with one of the most comprehensive paycard programs. The integration not only saves clients time and money, but it also helps employers increase job applicants, improve retention and lower workforce absenteeism with daily pay to the rapid! PayCard.
"We are truly excited about our new partnership with AkkenCloud" said Steve McDonald, Sr. Director of Channel & Strategic Accounts with rapid!. "AkkenCloud and rapid! know how important it is to be able to deliver employee's pay quickly, easily, and accurately. To top that list, provide banking options that resonate with the Millennial and Gen Z workforce. Our new integration addresses all these needs and priorities for staffing and recruiting companies."
Click HERE to watch the AkkenCloud and rapid! webinar.
About AkkenCloud
AkkenCloud offers the most comprehensive front office, middle office and back office staffing software with AkkuPay payroll for staffing and recruiting agencies looking to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue. Please visit https://www.akkencloud.com or call 1-866-590-6695 to learn more.
Media Contact
John White, AkkenCloud, 1 9706923270, john@socialmarketingsolutionsllc.net
SOURCE AkkenCloud