NASHUA, N.H., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akkencloud, the Front Office, Middle Office, Back Office, and Payroll platform provider that helps staffing and recruiting organizations revolutionize their efficiencies, unveiled their new user interface at the Staffing Industry Analyst's Executive Forum 2022.
The all-new Akkencloud platform provides an entirely new user experience. The new user interface fundamentally enhances the way users interact with the platform keeping everything at their fingertips.
"This standard of our new user interface comes from over 15 years of user feedback," said Prakash Akkineni, S.V.P of Akkencloud. "We are very excited to roll this out to our users and see their efficiency skyrocket."
Akkencloud's Customer4Life program is led by Rich Valera, Director of Customer Success, and John Duris, Director of Enterprise Solutions. They quarterly connect with each customer on an efficiency check. Any feedback is then funneled to Akkencloud's GreatIdeas repository and the platform roadmap.
About AkkenCloud
AkkenCloud offers the most comprehensive front office, middle office and back office staffing software with AkkuPay payroll for staffing agencies and recruiting agencies looking to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue. Please visit https://www.akkencloud.com or call 1-866-590-6695 to learn more.
Media Contact:
John White
Social Marketing Solutions
john@socialmarketingsolutionsllc.net
Media Contact
John White, AkkenCloud, +1 (970) 692-3270, john@socialmarketingsolutionsllc.net
SOURCE AkkenCloud