PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Torman has been appointed Vice President of Virtual Interpretation at Akorbi, a U.S.-based group of companies specializing in language, technology and global workforce solutions. In addition to overseeing strategic growth initiatives for the company's multifaceted interpretation services, Todd will be tasked with spinning off and growing video remote and telephonic interpretation products, working alongside Akorbi's Director of Technology Devraj Argawal, Ph.D.
Todd has over 30 years of experience in increasingly senior telecommunications management roles, having worked for GTE Communications Corp., Qwest Communications, IP Axess, CyraCom International, and CarrierBid Communications. His business acumen encompasses sales and marketing, product management, strategic planning, operations and fiscal accountability. Having received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from Purdue University, he has a proficient background conceptualizing, developing, and implementing new distribution channels, products, services, and innovative solutions.
"We are excited to have Todd Torman be part of the Akorbi family. His experience in over-the-phone-interpretation (OPI) and leadership will be instrumental in delivering the growth strategy of our OPI service as well as, our proprietary language services technology, ADAPT. Todd's technical knowledge of telecommunications will advance our current infrastructure and innovation strategy which in turn, will enhance our clients' efficiency to serve their multilingual markets," said Azam A. Mirza, Akorbi's President and Co-Founder.
Included in Todd's new role is the management of the ADAPT platform which allows clients to access interpretation services via phone, video, or on-site. Its powerful, secure, and versatile functionality offers a single solution to coordinate all language service needs, allowing clients to track their spending, savings, and engagement through state-of-the-art reporting and analytical data.
"The growth and buying power of multicultural consumers is having an enormous impact on the global marketplace. With migration on the rise and birth rates dropping, the concept of one majority racial or ethnic group is fading fast. I am so proud to be part of the Akorbi team and excited about spearheading the growth of its division," said Todd Torman.
About Akorbi
Akorbi is a U.S. based, woman and minority-owned company, providing enterprise solutions that enable companies to succeed in the global economy. Akorbi helps companies connect with employees, vendors and customers in over 170 languages, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. The company offers customizable enterprise solutions including localization, interpretation in any modality, workforce solutions, and multilingual contact centers with business process outsourcing (BPO) capabilities. It also holds several certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, EN 15038:2006 and M/WBE certification. To learn more, please visit our website. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and, LinkedIn.
