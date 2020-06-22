PERM, Russia, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the release of AKVIS MakeUp 7.0, powerful portrait enhancement software. The update offers the Presets Gallery, improved Batch Processing feature, new options in Crop tool, and other changes.
AKVIS MakeUp effectively improves portraits giving them a fresh new look and a professional quality. It removes irregularities and imperfections and creates beautifully smooth skin, flawless yet natural. Additionally, the program whitens teeth, eliminates the red-eye effect, and applies beautifying effects like Vignette and Glamour Glow.
Version 7.0 includes the new visual mode to display skin retouching presets with the live preview. Presets can be managed easily now, and the most liked settings can be added as Favorites. Make your pictures perfect in a quick and entertaining way!
Also, the update improves the Batch Processing feature that lets you automatically enhance a series of images. It is highly useful for retouching multiple photos with the same defects or for creating similar effects. The new version adds the advanced file naming feature for the batch mode.
In addition, the recent version offers the new Fixed Size option in the Crop tool, extended support for RAW formats, as well as some compatibility improvements and better program's stability. Take your photos to the next level with MakeUp 7.0!
Download AKVIS MakeUp 7.0 and try all its features during the 10-day trial period.
The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (32/64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit). AKVIS MakeUp is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs.
AKVIS MakeUp 7.0 Home sells for $39.00. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses with advanced functionality and extended rights.
The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get MakeUp 7.0 for only $14.95.
For more details about AKVIS MakeUp, please visit akvis.com.
AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.
About the Program: akvis.com/en/makeup/index.php
Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, 242083@email4pr.com, 83422121661