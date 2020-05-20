PERM, Russia, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Neon, powerful image editing software for creating glowing lines effects. Version 5.0 offers the new Presets preview mode, the possibility to add presets to Favorites, new options in the Crop tool, and other improvements.
AKVIS Neon turns photos in striking drawings with glowing lines effects. The software makes photos look bright and luminous, creates outstanding images, brilliant greeting cards, sparkling backgrounds, fun holiday patterns, stylish book illustrations, and much more!
Version 5.0 provides the new spectacular interface mode represented as a Presets Gallery. User-friendly, eye-catching, and fun, the new visual mode displays both AKVIS and users' presets with the live preview in the most convenient way. It's now easier to manage glow effect presets in the Neon program. Users can add their most liked presets to Favorites. Create an immense variety of incredible luminous effects with Neon 5.0!
Also, the recent version offers the new Fixed Size option in the Crop tool, enhanced Batch Processing of subfolders, extended support for RAW formats, as well as some compatibility improvements and better program's stability.
Download AKVIS Neon 5.0 and explore all its features during the 10-day trial period.
The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (32/64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit).
AKVIS Neon is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs.
AKVIS Neon 5.0 Home sells for $39.00. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses with advanced functionality and extended rights.
The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Neon 5.0 for only $14.95.
For more details about AKVIS Neon, please visit akvis.com.
AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.
