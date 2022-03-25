DANVERS, Mass. , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Al Petrilli has placed #1 in rankings for the past calendar year 2021 according to The Warren Group, a Real Estate and Financial Information Company based in Massachusetts. He closed just over 28.7 Million in volume and placed at the very top of loan officers as compared to his peers in the industry in the town of Winthrop.
Al was raised in Revere and has lived in Winthrop for 33 years where he has been an active community member and philanthropist, raising funds for the Marie C Petrilli Fund and Winthrop Public Schools' Viking Pride Foundation. Al, a Boston University graduate, a former school teacher and coach, worked for 20 years in sales and marketing in the sporting goods industry before entering the mortgage industry where he has worked for the past 21 years.
President and CEO Brian D'Amico commented "We are very proud of the accomplishments that Al has achieved to be a top performer closing over $28 million in loans just in Winthrop alone. He plays an integral part of NewFed management team as Branch Manager. His office in Winthrop is a top performing branch for our organization since he opened it in 2018. Al is dedicated to his craft and complements the success of our mortgage origination efforts in Massachusetts."
NewFed Mortgage, locally based in Massachusetts has specialized in residential mortgage lending since 2001. Licensed in 16 states, NewFed offers a multitude of mortgage programs, including Conventional, Jumbo loans, FHA, VA, USDA, Mass Housing along with access to a wide array of specialty portfolio programs.
To contact Al Petrilli he can be reached at al@newfed.com or at 617-901-5232 or visiting at the NewFed Mortgage website http://www.newfed.com
Media Contact
Brian DAmico, New Fed Mortgage Corp, 7812411200, bdamico@newfed.com
SOURCE Al Petrilli