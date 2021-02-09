HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeanStream Resource Partners, LLC, an Alabama-based company specializing in digital fundraising and fee management systems for education has recently announced a new collaboration with PowerSchool, a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions.
"We built LeanStream to make it easy for communities to support their local schools and easier for school districts to gain visibility into fundraising and other auxiliary initiatives," explains Jason Taylor, LeanStream's President and co-founder. "PowerSchool is a leader in education technology solutions. When we were offered an opportunity to include the LeanStream platform in their ecosystem, we jumped. The alliance with PowerSchool and the ability to leverage their network will help bring LeanStream into more school districts and increase available resources for more schools, teachers, support organizations and student families. Needless to say, we are excited to move forward with this partnership."
LeanStream anticipates a tremendous need to secure supplemental and alternative resources for schools and school systems on the back-end of the COVID-19 disruption. Taylor continues, "As we see it, our role is to assist schools in promoting their greatest needs, to channel the charitable interests of local communities toward those needs, and to assist school boards in maintaining insights and accountability over the process. That's really what LeanStream does."
By engaging in this collaboration, LeanStream aims to increase availability of its 'education commerce' platform and to enhance value for PowerSchool clients, stakeholders and students. With the speed of technological advancements today, there has never been a better time to form a partnership among the market leaders within the industry. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance and HR. And now, with this new partnership with LeanStream, digital fundraising can be added to that list.
"LeanStream brings tremendous value to the K-12 ecosystem at a time when community engagement is more critical than ever," said Alan Taylor, PowerSchool Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. "LeanStream has a mission to integrate with PowerSchool's Student Information System, allowing for an efficient pathway for teachers, PTA members, and administrative staff to manage important fundraising initiatives digitally."
PowerSchool's Partner Program is an exclusive collection of ISV partners who are critical to our customers and the company's mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance, and HR. PowerSchool's Partner Program promotes the delivery of comprehensive solutions to all areas of management of a classroom, school, school district, or state, by providing integration tools for an enhanced user experience.
For more information on PowerSchool's Partner Program, visit powerschool.com/company/partners/ or email PartnerProgram@PowerSchool.com.
About LeanStream
LeanStream is an education technology company born through collaboration of three co-founders, each of whom has extensive experience in K12 business administration. LeanStream provides a digital fundraising, fee management and marketplace ('education commerce') platform designed to increase access to auxiliary funding and other educational resources.
LeanStream's founders believe that education is the fundamental driver of strong communities, prosperous economies and impactful individuals. LeanStream supports a number of K12 and post-secondary institutions throughout the Southeastern United States. To learn more, visit http://www.leanstreamrp.com.
About PowerSchool
At PowerSchool, we believe in the simple truth that every student deserves the best opportunities in life. That's why our mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance, and HR. Today, we're proud to be the leading provider of K-12 education application technology supporting over 45 million students in over 80 countries. Visit http://www.powerschool.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Whit Colvin, LeanStream Resource Partners, LLC, +1 (205) 222-6225, wcolvin@leanstreamrp.com
SOURCE LeanStream Resource Partners, LLC