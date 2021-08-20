NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Aladtec, Inc is ranked 4304 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. This is the seventh consecutive year Aladtec has appeared on the Inc 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It is an honor to be on the Inc. 5000 list itself, let alone for an unbelievable seventh consecutive year," says Aladtec Founder and President David Feyereisen. "Our growth at Aladtec is due to our commitment to treat both employees and customers the way we ourselves want to be treated. It's the reason we continue to have the most talented and dedicated staff in our industry, and why the majority of our new customers are referred to us by existing customers."
Aladtec is headquartered in River Falls, Wis., 30 miles southeast of Minneapolis- St. Paul. The Software as a Service (SaaS) provider helps more than 2,400 public safety organizations with employee scheduling, time and attendance, and workforce management.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Aladtec:
Founded in 2005, Aladtec provides online scheduling and workforce management software for mission-critical agencies such as EMS, fire service, law enforcement, healthcare, and dispatch. The smart platform streamlines scheduling by allowing users 24/7 remote access to view, sign up, and trade shifts. Records management tools store customizable forms and employee information including certifications. Located in River Falls, Wisconsin, the firm serves more than 2,400 customers across the U.S. and Canada. Annual subscription includes all set-up, training, and unlimited support. For more information, visit http://www.aladtec.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Media Contact
Justin Feyereisen, Aladtec, Inc., 888-749-5550, info@aladtec.com
SOURCE Aladtec, Inc.