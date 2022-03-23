MILAN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly customized interiors of Lamborghini's Aventador Ultimae and Huracàn STO were showcased at a recent VIP reception hosted by Alcantara at Milan's Spazio Manin. The limited edition Aventador Ultimae features laser-treated Alcantara® with the Y pattern shown here. Alcantara dresses the seating, dashboards and doors of both cars. "We are delighted to partner with a prestigious brand such as Lamborghini, which just like Alcantara, combines technology and craftsmanship, emotion and performance," said Andrea Boragno, Alcantara's chairman and CEO. "Our 100 percent 'Made in Italy' quality and our experience in customization are what make Alcantara the choice of the world's most admired brands."

 

