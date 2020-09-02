MILAN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest generation of beyerdynamic's T1 and T5 headphones feature Alcantara® on their headbands. The two headphones offer audiophiles a combination of outstanding design with precisely tuned sound. The design quality of the T1 and T5 recently was recognized with a 2021 German Design Award in the "Excellent Product Design – Entertainment" category. Alcantara, according to beyerdynamic, gives the new T1 and T5 "a very special elegance." More information is available at www.beyerdynamic.de or www.north-america.beyerdynamic.com.
Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Having analysed, reduced and offset all CO2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral" (from "cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for review on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).
