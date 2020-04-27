NERA MONTORO, Italy, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara is re-opening its Nera Montoro production and R&D facilities north of Rome to supply demand for its "Made in Italy" luxury material from customers in the automotive, fashion, consumer electronics and home interiors industries.
Alcantara voluntarily closed the facility, which has 500 employees, in late March in response to the COVID-19 crisis, although it was an Italian business authorized to stay in production.
"Our decision to close the plant in March was based on a need to guarantee the safety of our employees," said Alcantara Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno. The facility has since undergone a deep-sanitization process and returning employees are being provided with masks, gloves and goggles as they enter the plant.
Boragno added "It is evident that containment and social distancing measures currently in place will extend well beyond April. We don't know how long the emergency will last, but a complete mid- to long-term shutdown simply would not be viable."
The Alcantara Chairman noted that safety measures developed with trade unions and business associations will be in place for a very long time.
The company currently is implementing serological test programs in cooperation with trade unions and the Umbria Region to quickly identify individuals infected with the virus or who are asymptomatic but still contagious. Suspected cases will undergo swab tests. The new controls will be coupled with the mandatory use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), an increase in working distances, periodic deep sanitization of work areas and daily employee temperature checks.
A triage area has been set up outside the entrance to the plant where employees will receive a check-up when arriving at work or after finishing their shift. The employees will have their temperatures measured with a thermal scanner while in their cars. After signing a voluntary disclosure, consent and self-certification form, they also will receive a finger-tip blood test with results available within five minutes. All data will be shared with the USL (local health centre) and will help to form the basis for an epidemiological survey. Alcantara is one of the first companies in Italy to adopt voluntary anti-virus tests and procedures on top of those already prescribed by law.
Boragno added that Alcantara has developed various prototype face masks currently under review by government authorities for mass production at the Nera Montoro plant. The company's trademarked material is light weight and its benefits include durability, grip and breathability.
Although the auto industry accounts for about 80 percent of the company's business today, he sees an ever-increasing presence for Alcantara material in a variety of other sectors including the fashion, consumer electronics, home interiors, luxury boating and aviation industries.
Adidas, Cappellini, Ligne Roset, Y's, Microsoft and Sennheiser are just a few of the international brands that have incorporated Alcantara in their product lines.
To meet growing global demand for Alcantara material across a wide range of industries, the company in 2017 also launched a 300-million-euro, five-year plan to double production capacity at the Nera Montoro facility.
Alcantara S.p.A.
Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara has been certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO2 emissions derived from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).
