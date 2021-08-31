REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a leader in physical security technologies, announced today that it has achieved ONVIF Certification. ONVIF is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide and promote standardized interfaces for effective interoperability of IP-based physical security products. Alcatraz AI is applying these standards to its facial authentication solution, The Rock, which combines advanced AI and 3D sensing technologies that provide facilities with enterprise-grade identity verification needed to create secure spaces.
While most product manufacturers focus on a single market segment, ONVIF certification allows Alcatraz AI to bridge the gap between access control and video management with a single device. Obtaining this certification gives partners and end-users confidence that the Alcatraz Rock will work seamlessly with any existing Video Management System (VMS) platform.
Alcatraz AI's Rock can now function as an ONVIF camera and is certified with Profile S and Profile T to provide IP-based video streaming. The Rock has always been equipped with a 2MP camera as a part of its sensor array, which makes the inclusion of the ONVIF capabilities simple for existing users. The video stream can be added to any existing VMS, giving security teams a unique door-level perspective of who is accessing an area without an additional piece of hardware. This brings an additional awareness that most doors and openings never have.
"Developing products based on open standards such as ONVIF is a core design principle at Alcatraz," said Blaine Frederick, Vice President of Product at Alcatraz AI. "Adding ONVIF capabilities to the Rock and having it certified allows us to bring value to customers by ensuring product compatibility and eliminating proprietary vendor lock-in."
About Alcatraz AI:
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.
