REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI and Netronix Integration today announced a strategic partnership to expand their access control solutions to security business users. The two companies are partnering to deliver Alcatraz's industry leading facial authentication solutions through Netronix's global network and customer base.
The new, innovative partnership leverages the respective technology and leadership strengths of Alcatraz AI and Netronix Integration to create compelling value for both companies and their security and risk mitigation customers.
With tailgating detection, multi-factor authentication, and frictionless entry technology playing an increasingly critical role in creating safe and secure workplaces, enterprise security leaders recognize the need to implement access systems that minimize health risks for employees, visitors, and their communities. The Alcatraz AI and Netronix partnership will provide an efficient access control solution that empowers businesses to stay ahead of the curve during their business reopening phases and beyond.
"Facial authentication is a much-needed element in access control because it's more secure than many other authentication options, more convenient for end users, and more efficient for businesses," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "Partnering with Netronix will allow us to provide Alcatraz's facial access control solutions to companies across a wide range of industries and unlock the full potential of biometric technology for physical access."
"Alcatraz's highly secure and frictionless entry technology, its deep engineering expertise, and collaborative approach is complementary to how the Netronix's team works," said Mark Sakamoto, Enterprise Business Development at Netronix Integration. "We believe our partnership will help us drive more business impact for our clients as we continue to offer best-in-class enterprise security solutions."
