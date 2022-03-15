REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a leader in physical security technologies, announced today they will be showcasing their autonomous access control technology, the Rock, at Data Center World 2022 (Booth 1025). Alcatraz AI offers a touchless and secure biometric device that utilizes facial authentication to grant safe and efficient entry to modernize and improve access control systems. The security conference will be taking place at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas on March 28-31, 2022. This is Alcatraz AI's first time attending the conference. Alcatraz AI was also recently announced as a finalist for the 2022 Data Center World Startup Challenge. The Startup Challenge is recognizing startups that are revolutionizing the IT community and impacting the data center.
Data Center World delivers expert strategy and insight on the technologies and concepts you need to know to plan, manage, and optimize your data center. Alcatraz AI will be showcasing its product, the Rock, which deploys autonomous access control through facial authentication technology incorporating artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the individuality of the human face to make spaces safer for all. With features like multi-factor authentication, identity verification, tailgating detection, and video at the door, the Rock makes it easy for companies to secure spaces and data centers. The Alcatraz AI technology delivers dual-factor authentication access control that helps data centers deploy the critical protection required to secure data. With 3D facial mapping and deep neural networks, the Rock can authenticate users in real-time and helps ensure the safety of employees, intellectual property, and valuable assets.
Alcatraz AI will also be showcasing its updated Administration and Management Platform at Data Center World. V2 provides simplified installation on customer-provided infrastructure and simplified system upgrades and troubleshooting tools, improving the user experience in all aspects of installing and upgrading the Rock. Although the Alcatraz Platform and the Rock are Access Control System agnostic and do not require a low-level software integration, the new platform provides the necessary interface for deeper software integrations and enables enterprise features such as Single Sign On (SSO) with support for OAuth2 and SAML.
"Alcatraz AI's facial authentication technology provides a constant identity verification critical when adopting Zero Trust environments, keeping assets at your data centers secure," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "We are excited to showcase our enterprise-grade access control solutions at Data Center World for the first time."
To learn more about Alcatraz AI (Booth 1025), please visit: https://www.alcatraz.ai/resources/alcatraz-ai-data-center-world-2022
About Alcatraz AI:
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people, and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.
