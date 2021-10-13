REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI announced today that they are bringing the Alcatraz AI Rock to BrainBox AI's offices. BrainBox AI is at the forefront of building automation and a leader in the green building revolution. As BrainBox AI's office recently re-opened with limited capacity, the company is taking proactive steps through Alcatraz AI's robust identity and facemask verification to keep employees safe.
As one survey showed, two-thirds of employees have safety concerns regarding the return of onsite operations. Considering these statistics, health and safety must be top priorities for businesses as they re-open. BrainBox AI is keeping its employees' safety top of mind by installing Alcatraz AI's Rock before they return to provide safety and security.
Alcatraz AI's facial authentication solution combines advanced AI and 3D sensing technologies that provides facilities with enterprise-grade identity verification needed to create secure spaces. Its state-of-the-art security features include touchless access, multi-factor authentication, video at the door and intelligent tailgating detection. Alcatraz AI's access control solution, the Rock, effectively detects tailgating and sends "real-time alerts" if an unauthorized person enters and sends real-time notifications to ACS/VMS.
"BrainBox AI is leading the green building revolution, and we are looking forward to bringing frictionless, multi-sensor technology and a touchless authentication feature to the office," said Tina D' Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "By utilizing the Alcatraz AI Rock, we've helped BrainBox AI's offices re-open smoothly and safely."
"BrainBox AI is excited to announce its partnership with Alcatraz AI. Our employees' safety is always our top priority. We are confident The Rock's touchless authentication and the frictionless security system will give each BrainBox AI employee peace of mind when returning to the office," said Jean-Simon Venne, co-founder and CTO of BrainBox AI.
About Alcatraz AI:
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.
About BrainBox AI:
BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence, positioning itself at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 100 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.
BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners, such as the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University. Learn more about BrainBox AI.
