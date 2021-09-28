REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a leader in physical security technologies, will showcase its state-of-the-art product, the Rock, at Connect:ID (Booth 309). This will be Alcatraz AI's first time attending the conference, which is taking place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on October 5-6.
Powered by machine learning, Alcatraz AI's Rock operates autonomously to recognize your face as your credential, creating a seamless interaction between the individual and the Rock. The innovative technology solves the challenge of securing buildings and minimizing friction without impeding the movement of people because of its precise and fast authentication. The Rock also minimizes touchpoints and provides facemask verification to ensure COVID safety. The Rock's technology is built to work anywhere – in data centers, healthcare facilities, schools and universities, financial institutions, stadiums, and more.
Alcatraz AI's Rock, which combines advanced AI and 3D sensing technologies that provide facilities with enterprise-grade identity verification, is compliant with ONVIF standards. ONVIF certification allows Alcatraz AI to bridge the gap between access control and video management with a single device. Alcatraz AI's Rock can function as an ONVIF camera and is certified with Profile S and Profile T to provide IP-based video streaming.
The Rock has the unique ability to effectively mitigate tailgating by detecting breaches in real-time and then preventing them. The solution can be configured to send an alert to the access control system (ACS) when an unauthorized user follows an authenticated user through a door. Alcatraz provides data on tailgating hotspots to support employers' policy and stop breaches to ultimately modify physical security and access control.
"Our technologies provide a seamless solution to the most pressing security issues companies and organizations are facing today," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "As this is our first time participating in Connect:ID, we are looking forward to showcasing the unique capabilities of the Alcatraz AI's access control technology to Connect:ID attendees."
About Alcatraz AI:
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.
###
Media Contact
Linda Ebrahimian, Alcatraz AI, 8186368787, Linda@alcatraz.ai
SOURCE Alcatraz AI