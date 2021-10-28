REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a leader in physical security technologies, will showcase its state-of-the-art product, the Rock, at ISC East (Booth 500). The security conference is taking place at the Javits Center in New York City on November 17-18, 2021.
ISC East 2021, the largest annual converged security trade show, features training on security and public safety best practices while highlighting the latest technologies related to the safety sector. Alcatraz AI provides organizations with autonomous access control through AI-powered facial authentication that works in real-time to automate identity verification making spaces safer. With features like touchless or multi-factor authentication, auto-enrollment, tailgating intelligence, and video at the door, the Alcatraz access control solution makes companies' physical security strategies future-proof.
The Alcatraz AI Rock, which combines advanced AI and 3D sensing technologies that provide facilities with enterprise-grade identity verification, is compliant with ONVIF standards. ONVIF certification allows Alcatraz AI to bridge the gap between access control and video management with a single device. Alcatraz AI's Rock can function as an ONVIF camera and is certified with Profile S and Profile T to provide IP-based video streaming.
The Rock has the unique ability to effectively mitigate tailgating by detecting breaches in real-time and then preventing them. The solution can be configured to send an alert to the access control system (ACS) when an unauthorized user follows an authenticated user through a door. Alcatraz provides data on tailgating hotspots to support employers' policy and stop breaches to ultimately modify physical security and access control.
"We have changed the way that companies control access and mitigate tailgating, by providing a facial authentication solution that makes accurate, quick, and powerful decisions at the edge," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "We look forward to showcasing all of the unique capabilities of the Alcatraz AI solution to ISC East attendees."
About Alcatraz AI:
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.
