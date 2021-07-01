REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI, a developer of frictionless access control technology, will showcase its biometric and tailgating solutions at ISC West 2021 (Booth 11074). The security conference will be held July 19 to July 21 at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Powered by machine learning, Alcatraz's Rock operates autonomously to recognize your face as your credential, creating a seamless interaction between the individual and the Rock. The innovative technology solves the challenge of securing buildings and minimizing friction without impeding the movement of people, which is especially useful as employees return to the office.
Alcatraz AI's technology relies on 3D sensors and deep neural networks to authenticate users in real-time, creating a touchless access experience. The Rock can be paired with any badge reader to create a multi-factor solution for higher security areas.The Alcatraz AI technology is built to work anywhere – in data centers, healthcare facilities, schools and universities, financial institutions, stadiums and more.
Another unique feature of the Alcatraz solution is its ability to effectively mitigate tailgating by detecting breaches in real-time, and then preventing it. The solution can be configured to send an alert to the access control system (ACS) when an unauthorized user follows an authenticated user through a door. Alcatraz provides data on tailgating hotspots to support employers' policy and stop breaches to ultimately modify physical security and access control.
The Alcatraz AI technology is also ONVIF® compliant with Profile S and Profile T for IP-based advanced video streaming capabilities. The Alcatraz Rock is designed to give security teams the best viewing angle of who is accessing a space by providing a door level perspective of anyone entering.
"We have changed the way that companies use access control systems and mitigate tailgating, by providing a facial authentication solution that makes accurate, quick, and powerful decisions at the edge," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "We look forward to showcasing all of the unique capabilities of the Alcatraz access control technology to ISC West attendees."
About Alcatraz AI
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai/ for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Linda Ebrahimian, Alcatraz AI, 8186368787, Linda@alcatraz.ai
SOURCE Alcatraz AI