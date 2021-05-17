AMERICAN FORK, Utah and TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alchemy Technologies ("Alchemy"), an award-winning embedded financing software company, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Flinks, the industry-leading data connectivity and analytics platform, allowing lenders an unprecedented capability to make faster, more accurate data-driven decisions.
This strategic partnership enables Alchemy's clients to efficiently verify their customer's financial accounts and transaction history, and leverage advanced data analytics to assess risk, income, fraud, and more. Flinks is fully integrated with Alchemy to provide lenders with an intuitive, best-in-class decisioning workflow.
Lenders are increasingly relying on near term cash flow to make their underwriting decisions, but they still struggle to extract other critical information from their customers' banking transactions. Flinks' unique data analytics engine extracts hundreds of model-ready insights tailored for lenders, helping them make sense of borrowers' income, liabilities, cash flow, and more.
Flinks' insights provide visibility over trends such as account balance and debit activities, as well as utility and loan payments—with the ability to identify lenders already providing mortgages, student loans, micro loans, etc.
These trending variables will help lenders and financial services companies to have a much better assessment of borrowers' ability to repay, make more accurate decisions, and deliver personalized loan offers.
"It was great to work with the integration team at Flinks, their API documents are well written and their integration staff are always willing to help us to answer any questions. We were able to build up a lending demo site with Flinks integrated in three days." - Timothy Li, CEO of Alchemy
This combined solution brings about an important alternative to the financial account aggregation market. With Flinks' unique data analytics engine, Alchemy's clients will have a competitive advantage in measuring a borrower's ability to pay.
"The Alchemy partnership demonstrates our ability to integrate quickly with solution providers and other financial services providers. Our income and risk attributes are digested by Alchemy's decision engine and their clients can now manage their verification and risk assessment automatically." - Brock Leong, Director of Global Partnerships
About Flinks
Flinks is the financial data layer powering the internet. Trusted by millions of individuals accessing financial services at world-class companies, Flinks enables businesses to connect to their customers' financial accounts, enrich this data, and utilize it to deliver better digital products. Serving innovators in lending, fintech, digital banking, asset management and insurance, Flinks is quickly becoming a global leader in financial data connectivity and analytics. To learn more, visit flinks.com.
About Alchemy
Alchemy is an embedded financing software company that powers FinTech, Merchants and Banks with an end-to-end cloud native experience. Our award-winning lending software provides a full package of powerful software modules, including our digital customer onboarding process, real time underwriting, loan servicing and management, real time payments gateway, customer and merchant communications, collections modules and many more. http://www.TrustAlchemy.com
Media Contact
Timothy Li, Alchemy Technologies, +1 6142099894, timothy.li@trustalchemy.com
SOURCE Alchemy Technologies