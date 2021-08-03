WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 75 years, Alconox Inc. has been an internationally distributed manufacturer of critical cleaning, aqueous detergents. This third generation, family-owned business has grown from providing Alconox® Powdered Precision Cleaner to scientific laboratories, to providing a full suite of products now used extensively in the laboratory, pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, healthcare, electronics, solar, food, nuclear, optics, cannabis, and cosmetics industries.
As Alconox Inc. continues to grow and innovate, they have launched a new website featuring an ecommerce section for direct purchase of products, related accessories, and merchandise. While the company continues to rely on dealers and distribution channels to sell Alconox products to industries on a large scale, the ecommerce shopping cart provides another option of detergent and product access for scientists and engineers.
Elliot M. Lebowitz, Chief Operating Officer and son of founder William Lebowitz, attributes the company's steadfast success to long term relationships with those who know and are dedicated to Alconox Inc. and its products.
Elliot says, "I am so proud to be part of this historic anniversary. To succeed for 75 years means having loyal employees, customers and vendors. Thanks to all, past and present, who have made this possible."
As part of the company's gratitude, they are running an anniversary giveaway on their website for the remainder of 2021. Visitors on the site may find the Alconox mascot pop up on their screen-- an animated, classic Alconox box of detergent -- and they can then click to win one of a range of prizes. Alconox is also selling limited edition anniversary merchandise available for purchase in the new ecommerce section of the updated website.
