SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading global provider of digital transformation, cloud solutions, security, and implementation services has announced partnership with PeopleReign.
PeopleReign is used by many enterprises around the world with typical reductions in MTTR by 45%, call volume reduction by 65%, and improved self-service adoption by 35%.
PeopleReign extends the value of ServiceNow® offerings and delivers better business outcomes. Unlike AI alternatives, PeopleReign is already trained to answer a million common IT and HR questions using natural language and is accessible through multi-channel support for chat, text, email, voice, walk-up and more.
Alcor is the only partner certified to offer, implement, and support the full suite of AI-driven PeopleReign products for ServiceNow including the Virtual Agent. PeopleReign modules include a real-time Virtual Agent, Classify for routing, Recommend for AI-based resolution options, and Insights for predictive analytics.
Tom Gibson, Managing Director, Alcor Solutions, Inc., says: "Our customers have expressed a strong interest in AI solutions. The future of work is AI-driven delivery of IT and HR services. Partnering with PeopleReign enables us to drive digital transformation by delivering Intelligence at the center of work so that people can focus on the difficult and unique challenges. Customers will realize significant user experience improvements through both quality and speed to resolution. Additional benefits include accelerating agent proficiency, reducing employee attrition and reduced costs by automating routine tasks."
Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO added: "We rely on strategic partners like Alcor to make sure our customers have the best possible experience with PeopleReign. This partnership with Alcor combines a world-class AI platform with deep expertise in ServiceNow, Cloud, Managed Services, and Automation."
Join us on Wednesday, July 15 at 9:00 AM PST for a webcast with Dan Turchin and Brent Knipfer, Alcor Chief Architect to experience a live demo of the new virtual agent and discover how AI will augment people to deliver better business results.
Register here:
http://peoplereign.io/webcast1#form
About Alcor:
Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, CA based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. Alcor is Elite ServiceNow™ Partner, AWS Standard Partner, Oracle® Gold Partner, and also works with several other technologies. Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.
Contact: information@alcortech.com