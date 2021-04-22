NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&