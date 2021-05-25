AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alegion Inc., a leading training data platform provider for machine learning, and Malaysian government agency Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera (Yayasan Peneraju) announce their agreement for Alegion to provide training and certification in machine learning data labeling, addressing the rapidly evolving technologies of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). With these new skills, developed over the course of an 8-week remote certification program, participants will have access to home-based employment opportunities that provide meaningful work and sustainable income.
Yayasan Peneraju's objectives include improving the quality, quantity and effectiveness of Bumiputera talents supporting Malaysia's development to a high-income nation through structured academic, vocational, professional and specialist certification that fulfils the demands of the job market and critical industries. With this agreement, 1,600 members of the community will develop these valued skills by the end of 2022.
"It's very exciting when the goals of our business as a global provider of technology can align with having remarkable social impact on the world," said David Mather, CEO of Alegion. "With many of Alegion's employees based in Kuala Lumpur, we are pleased to work with Yayasan Peneraju and empower members of our community in Malaysia with the opportunity to develop valuable new technology-based skills that enable sustainable income opportunities."
"We see our partnership with Alegion aligning perfectly with our mission - transforming Bumiputera talents into competitive human capital, especially in this ever-changing technological and economic landscape. In this modern era of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 with emerging and enabling technologies and systems such as AI, ML, big data and Internet of Things, all bring positive impact improving quality of life and business," said Ts. Mohd Muzzammil Ismail, CEO of Yayasan Peneraju. "Training our Bumiputera talents for a career in ML data labeling is one of the many initiatives that Yayasan Peneraju is exploring, aligning to the country's agenda of increasing the number of highly skilled talents and technologists in an inclusive and sustainable manner."
Alegion has previously partnered with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation eRezeki initiative to provide lower income Malaysians with opportunities to work in digital tasks such as data labeling. That 2-year collaboration resulted in approximately 10,000 people gaining valuable skills, with over 2,000 of those proceeding to work on Alegion labeling projects.
About Alegion Inc.
Alegion, based in Austin, TX, provides a complete training data solution for enterprise-grade machine learning. Alegion's training data platform enables efficient and accurate annotation of video, images, and text to support advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence initiatives. The platform features a rich user experience, support for defining and applying robust ontologies, and integrated machine learning that powers a high degree of automation and quality control. With integrated workflows, data security, and project management functions, Alegion's platform supports any size requirement from a small data science team to thousands of annotators working on a single project. Fortune 100 companies, systems integrators, business process organizations, and AI-driven organizations leverage these features to accelerate time to value and develop highly accurate machine learning models.
About Yayasan Peneraju
Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera is an agency under the Malaysian Prime Minister's Department focused on strengthening capacity building towards sustainable Bumiputera talent. Among the objectives of Yayasan Peneraju is to increase the quality, quantity and effectiveness of Bumiputera talent in line with the government's efforts to drive Malaysia towards a high-income nation through academic funding programs, vocational, professional, and specialist certification.
