LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanks to the success of its industry-leading AI avatar-based upskilling and reskilling solutions, Alelo is one of only five remaining Finalists in the XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling competition that began with 118 entrants from 20 nations across the globe in June 2020.
"At Alelo, we're honored to be one of the final five Finalists in this groundbreaking competition to create a transformative change in the job training ecosystem," said Alelo CEO Lewis Johnson, PhD.
A part of the Future of Work Grand Challenge powered by New Profit and XPRIZE, the competition incentivizes teams to develop and demonstrate the effectiveness of rapid training and reskilling solutions for individuals most vulnerable to employment loss.
The solutions developed in the XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling competition reduce training time by at least 50% for occupations with a living wage and will be provided at no cost to the individual. Each XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling Finalist will scale solutions for three industries and reskill/place 5,000 displaced or underemployed workers. Alelo's solutions will retrain workers for healthcare, sales, and social services positions.
In the initial phase of the competition, Alelo partnered with Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRWC) to reskill under-resourced workers in the Hampton Roads region. Alelo is now offering its innovative training solution nationwide. Alelo is partnering with LoopCV for the final stage of the 3-year competition which concludes in January 2023. LoopCV's technology detects job openings and automatically submits job applications on behalf of trainees. "Automating the placement of trainees through machine learning complements Alelo's AI-driven approach to training, allowing us to use technology to scale all facets of the workforce development process," said Johnson.
Alelo is also a Finalist in the Learning Engineering Tools competition, a $4 million prize challenge to leverage technology, data, and learning science to create new edtech tools that meet the urgent needs of learners across generations. This edtech competition is one of the largest ever convened and is sponsored by Schmidt Futures, Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin, the Walton Family Foundation, the Siegel Family Endowment, the Overdeck Family Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Winners will be announced in April of this year.
About Alelo
Alelo is a world leader in AI avatar-based learning solutions for corporate, government, and academic applications. Alelo's remote learning methods are transforming the way people across the globe acquire real-world skills. To learn more about Alelo's artificial intelligence role-playing for training and education, visit http://www.Alelo.com.
About XPRIZE
XPRIZE is a global future-positive movement, delivering truly radical breakthroughs for the benefit of humanity. XPRIZE inspires and empowers a global community of problem-solvers to positively impact our world by crowdsourcing solutions through large-scale competitions, tackling the world's grandest challenges in exploration, environment and human equity. Active competitions include the $100 Million XPRIZE Carbon Removal with Elon Musk, $15 Million XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, $10 Million XPRIZE Rainforest, $10 Million ANA Avatar XPRIZE, $5 Million XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling and $1 Million Digital Learning Challenge. Donate, sign up or join a team at xprize.org.
