LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alelo Inc. has been selected as a Qualified Team in the prestigious XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling sponsored by New Profit competition, placing the firm's innovative AI training solutions among the top ten in a field of 118 entrants. Created to find innovative solutions to quickly train under-resourced workers for the digital revolution, XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling is a $5 million, 30-month competition offering $100,000 to Qualified Teams and $1.5 million to the team that best meets this vital goal. The final winner will be chosen in the first quarter of 2023.
"Through our avatar-based AI training, we've prepared U.S. overseas personnel deploying to 80 countries with crucial language skills and cultural competence in under 45 hours," said Lewis Johnson, Alelo CEO. "We're now applying the same fast and cost-effective training methods to close the skills gap for low-income, minority, and immigrant populations."
Alelo's exclusive avatar-based training AI technology offers two initial paths forward for under-resourced workers.
First, Alelo's fast and cost-effective skills development is uniquely suited to meet the surging demand for training public health personnel created by the COVID-19 crisis. Second, Alelo's award-winning Enskill® English training technology can improve the performance, career advancement, and safety of entry-level manufacturing workers with English as a second language.
Additional training programs will be developed throughout the competition.
Alelo is a world leader in AI avatar-based learning solutions for educators, enterprises, and government. Alelo products help people rapidly learn new skills and apply them when it counts, changing the way people communicate. The company has been transforming the way people learn since 2003 when it spun out as a DARPA-funded research project from the University of Southern California. https://www.alelo.com
