DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the results of the December quarterly review for the Alerian Index Series. All changes will be implemented as of the close of business on Friday, December 20, 2019.            

  • Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA). Southcross Energy Partners (SXEEQ) will be removed.
  • Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS). Southcross Energy Partners (SXEEQ) will be removed.
  • Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI). Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) will be removed and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) will be added.
  • Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS). EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) will be removed.

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE), Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), and Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI).

In addition, each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian
Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools and thought leadership and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.