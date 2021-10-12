TULSA, Okla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alert 360, one of the largest providers of home security systems and home automation in the nation, has announced the Alert 360 Edge, a new security control panel that takes home security and business security to a more intelligent and "smarter" level. The Alert 360 Edge's artificial intelligence and processing technology enables touchless disarm and the industry's first home security system panel with built-in face recognition. It also features enhanced security within the panel – so personal data stays private. The Alert 360 Edge is the most reliable and secure panel available today.
A main feature of any smart home, the security panels' ease of use and smart capabilities save time and hassle when your hands are full, you're in a hurry, or can't physically access the security panel.
The Alert 360 Edge security control panel is sleek, thinner, and more powerful than previous security panels. It includes double the viewing area, a larger, brighter display, higher resolution, two speakers and dual microphones. It offers enhanced audio quality, 2-way voice, and an updated user interface with one-button access to security and smart home functions and quick on-screen control of smart home automation devices in the home. It features a 1.6 Gigahertz (GHz) quad-core processor, making it one of the fastest panels available to homeowners.
The Edge panel easily connects to security cameras and allows users to directly view video in real time from multiple camera feeds. In addition, the panel's encrypted sensors help eliminate system hacks and increase data privacy.
Specific features of Alert 360's Edge security control panel include:
- Advanced facial recognition – Touchless convenience, along with integrated face recognition and Bluetooth technologies, significantly streamline operation – no putting down grocery bags to disarm the alarm system.
- Live-view video – The Alert 360 Edge will work with your indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras with up to eight different camera feeds viewable directly from the panel with four camera feeds at a time.
- Built-in, front-facing camera – The front-facing camera records a snapshot every time the system is armed or disarmed. This allows you to view a history of arms/disarms and see a picture of who issued the commands. All pictures taken are stored locally on the panel and never sent outside your home.
- Advanced technology – The Edge control panel is packed with cutting-edge design and technical details, including a blazing fast quad-core processor, amazing rich colors, brighter 7" screen and superb audio with front-facing, dual speakers and dual microphones.
- Bluetooth disarm – The Alert 360 Edge allows your system to disarm when you have a Bluetooth-enabled device in proximity to the system. This means you no longer have to worry about touching your phone or the security panel to disarm the system.
- Two-way voice alarm response – The Edge security panel features a two-way voice emergency alarm response. When an alarm event is triggered, an Alert 360 professional will communicate with you in real-time, directly through the speakers and microphone on the panel.
- Dual path communication – The Edge features two separate communication paths, via an LTE wireless radio and the Wi-Fi connection to your internet connection. Having a dual path system means never worrying about your system communicating with the Alert 360 monitoring center.
"Our new Alert 360 Edge security panel is the latest, must-have upgrade for a homeowner's smart security system. It delivers the highest privacy and security features, speed, convenience and a sleek, modern and cool factor," said Duane Dietrich, Alert 360 Vice President of Information Technology. "It provides greater control of your complete security and automation system. It does not require a phone or passcode to operate; yet it offers the most advanced security panel technology, surveillance, and two-way communication available today."
"We understand that protecting your assets shouldn't be complicated and that today's homeowner requires more sophisticated solutions that help manage the entire home. We are proud to work with some of the world's leading security technology developers to continue offering easy-to-use but powerful security and smart automation devices for our customers."
The Alert 360 Edge security panel is the latest security offering in a line of new products for their home security and commercial security systems the company has announced in the past year. Alert 360 recently launched three new solutions to increase security around homes, businesses, vehicles, and remote locations as a national leader in monitored security systems and services. These services include the Connected Car, the Flex 360, and the Alert 360 Smart Video Doorbell 2.0.
Alert 360"s OBD - GPS Connected Car extends security services to vehicles and alerts owners if a vehicle is tampered with or moves. Alert 360's new 2.0 smart video doorbell camera provides the latest in video analytics, more useful alerts, two-way audio, and 150-degree, HD, viewing of your front porch, yard, or entrance. Another new Alert 360 security option, the Flex 360, is a battery-powered sensor designed to protect tool sheds, gates, boats, ATVs, motorcycles, construction equipment, and more.
Alert 360's complete line of home security, business security, and home automation services include:
>interactive security
>wireless or wired security cameras
>remote access
>keyless door locks
>water leak sensors
>temperature sensors
>smart video doorbell cameras with analytics
>monitored heat & smoke detectors
>carbon monoxide detectors
>glass break sensors
>window/door sensors
>CCTV systems
Alert 360 also provides professional installation or integration of smart home devices, such as sprinkler systems, sound systems, Amazon Echo, Google Home and more.
Alert 360 allows owners to observe and manage their security systems using a free mobile app. In addition to the above security system options, the company offers HD video surveillance cameras, keyless entry door locks, Geo-Fence garage door controllers, and smart lighting. Alert 360 security systems also provides the ability to control these security and smart home devices through Google Home or Alexa from a smartphone, laptop, or tablet.
The Alert 360 Edge is available now for home, business and commercial owners wanting to upgrade their security panel and system to the next generation of smart security. Call 833-360-1595 or contact one of Alert 360's local security branches across the United States here.
About Alert 360
Founded in 1973, Alert 360 is one of the nation's oldest licensed alarm monitoring providers. Today, the company is a leading provider of monitored security and automation solutions to homes across the United States. Alert 360 operates a monitoring and customer service center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a second corporate office in the Dallas - Fort Worth area. It has offices coast to coast, serving customers in 26 states.
Alert 360 has earned Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation from The Monitoring Association for excellence in alarm monitoring for security systems and home automation devices. An Oklahoma-based company, Alert 360 also was voted the "Best Home Security Provider" and has been named a "Best Places to Work in Oklahoma" for six consecutive years.
Media Contact
Brad Henderson, Alert 360 Home Security, +1 214-682-0689, brad.henderson@alert360.com
SOURCE Alert 360 Home Security