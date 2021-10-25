TULSA, Okla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the sixth year consecutive year, Alert 360 security company has been selected as one of the "Best Places to Work" by The Journal Record. The Journal Record teams with the Best Companies Group to create the annual "Best Places to Work" awards and recognize companies that excel in creating the highest quality workplaces. To view Alert 360's current open employment positions, please visit Alert 360 careers page.
"Best Places to Work" award winners are selected based on employee interviews, an anonymous employee engagement and satisfaction survey, workplace policies, practices and demographics. The results are analyzed and categorized by core focus areas such as: Leadership and Planning; Corporate Culture and Communications; Role Satisfaction; Work Environment; Relationship with Supervisor; Training; Development and Resources; Pay and Benefits; and Overall Engagement. The Journal Record will recognize the top companies on Nov. 4, 2021, with a "Best Places to Work in Oklahoma" awards banquet to be held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
As one of the largest monitored home security companies in the United States, Alert 360 provides free home security and business security consultations. The company offers local installation and service for security and home automation systems, backed by its U.S.-based alarm monitoring center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Alert 360 alarm monitoring and customer care center monitors homes and businesses in 26 states and supports the company's network of branches and nearly 200 authorized dealers from coast to coast.
Founded nearly 50 years ago, Alert 360 also operates 19 security branches. From these branches and other office locations throughout the country, the company provides home and business security consulting, installation, service and alarm monitoring of home security systems, business security systems, automation systems and CCTV/video camera systems, including mobile app access.
"The services that we provide our alarm monitoring customers is critical. As such, we recognize that a strong team behind these services is crucial. We start each day with renewed commitment to the best customer experience and security services for those we serve as well as a positive workplace," said Kent Morris, Vice President, Customer Experience at Alert 360. "For our invaluable employees, we strive to promote teamwork, diversity, communication, career growth, and an overall healthy culture. We also never take for granted the trust our customers place in our security services.
"Because of these goals and our continuous dedication to the highest quality security service, we are thrilled to receive the Best Places to Work award for the sixth year in a row. We also are proud to be an Oklahoma-based company and to have contributed to the economy of this great state for nearly 50 years," said Morris.
As a leading monitored security company, Alert 360 recently launched three new services to increase security around homes, businesses, and remotely. These services include the Connected Car, the Flex 360, and the Alert 360 Smart Video Doorbell 2.0.
The Connected Car OBD - GPS Tracker extends Alert 360's security services to vehicles – from the family car to commercial fleets. It alerts home and business owners to issues, such as if a vehicle is tampered with or moves. The smart video doorbell provides the latest in video analytics, more useful alerts, two-way audio, and 150-degree, HD, viewing of your front porch, yard, or entrance. This next-generation doorbell allows you to view and talk to guests and delivery drivers. It also alerts you to unwanted visitors, including package delivery thieves. Another new Alert 360 security option, the Flex 360, is a battery-powered sensor designed for monitoring property and assets anywhere. It helps protect everything from toolsheds, fences, and gates to boats, ATVs, motorcycles, construction equipment, and more.
An award-winning company, Alert 360 has earned Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation from The Monitoring Association. This designation recognizes excellence in alarm monitoring for security systems and home automation devices. In Oklahoma, Alert 360 also has been voted a "Best Home Security Provider." The award-winning company is currently hiring for positions around the country. Find current job openings here.
In addition to its new security devices, Alert 360 installs wireless security systems; smart home automation devices; professional-grade IP security cameras; smoke alarms; carbon monoxide detectors; glass break and motion sensors; water leak detection devices; keyless door locks; smart thermostats; remote garage door control; smart lighting; live video footage; recorded clips; indoor and outdoor cameras. Alert 360 also provides mobile app access, medical alert pendants, and professional integration of home automation devices, including sprinkler systems, sound systems, Amazon Echo and Google Home.
For home security or commercial security system consultations in Oklahoma or around the country, reach local Alert 360 security professionals at 833-360-1595 or at Alert360.com.
About Alert 360
Founded in 1973, Alert 360 is one of the nation's oldest-licensed alarm monitoring providers. Today, the company is one of the largest provider of monitored home security and home automation solutions in the United States. The company has been named an Inc. 5000 "Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company in America," a "Best Home Security Provider," and a "Best Places to Work."
