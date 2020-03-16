BOSTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Innovation was ranked #62 Best Startup Employer in the United States in the 2020 Ranking. In addition, it was ranked #3 in the Boston, MA metropolitan area and #2 nationally in the field of Robotics/Engineering.
"We are honored to be recognized for the outstanding culture we have created. What really matters is how our team members feel about our company, about the work each one of us is doing, and the value that we are creating for our customers and their customers," says John Lert, Founder and CEO of Alert Innovation. "By those measures, I think we are #1 on any list."
Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Startup Employers based on an innovative methodology. Over 7 million data points were collected and employer excellence was evaluated in three ways:
- Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment,' 'Employee Ratings' and 'Quantity of Ratings.'
- Employer Reputation: a measurement of social media success; company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.
- Company Growth: extensive metric calculations were evaluated including 'Website Traffic,' 'Job Openings,' 'Headcount Information,' and 'Funding Information.'
The full ranking of America's Best Startup Employers is available here.
https://www.forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers/#5fc6ed336527
About Alert Innovation, Inc
Founded in 2013, Alert Innovation's mission is to improve people's lives through innovation, starting with retail, by transforming how people shop and how retailers operate. Alert Innovation has brought to market the Alphabot Automated Storage and Retrieval System and Automated Each-Picking System and is creating a new kind of automated supermarket called Novastore™. More information is available at http://www.AlertInnovation.com.
Media Contacts:
Alert Innovation, Inc
RAM Communications
PJ Stafford, VP Sales & Marketing
Ron Margulis
617-420-8383
908.337.0020