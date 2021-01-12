AlertMD has products in the inpatient, outpatient, and home-centric health settings. Its inpatient platform, Cassidi, has been shown to increase billing by 7-16% and add 9 days of cash. Margie, its outpatient solution, has increased volume by 100%, and its home health platform is vastly decreasing the overhead of matching a provider to a patient and field assignment of providers to see a patient in the convenience of their home.