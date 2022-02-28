HICKORY, N.C., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W. Lee Flowers, a group of 63 supermarkets operated by Alex Lee, will install Itasca Retail's Magic™ Computer Generated Ordering and DSD Receiving systems chain-wide.
"Itasca Retail and its inventory management capabilities helped us maintain superior in-stock conditions during my time at Lowes Foods," said Chris Van Parys, President of W. Lee Flowers, based in Scranton, SC. "I am very excited to implement the systems in our KJ's and IGA banners and look forward to the impact they will have on our operations and to our guest experience."
"Guest satisfaction is our mission," he added, "With the challenges our industry faces now, having automated, real-time tools will make us a better operator for the communities we serve."
Itasca Inventory Intelligence enables retailers to automate historically manual processes around ordering, inventory forecasting and DSD receiving, with increased speed and accuracy, to ensure they continue to provide exceptional shopping experiences and significantly reduce waste and labor. The system combines sophisticated algorithms and machine learning along with deep understanding of the North American grocery replenishment process to generate impressive gains in sales and productivity, while concurrently reducing inventory, shrink, product-handling and vendor credits.
Jeff Kennedy, President of Itasca Retail, said, "Alex Lee has seen tremendous benefit from our Inventory Intelligence solution, and we are pleased to see that W. Lee Flowers has chosen to follow Lowes Foods on a similar journey. We are confident they'll see results beyond their expectations, and we are looking forward to starting the installation as the new year begins."
About Itasca Retail:
Itasca Retail is a leading provider of inventory intelligence technology that enables grocers to better compete in the modern retail economy. More than 85,000 workers, at more than 3,000 stores, use the world's first open inventory intelligence platform to manage great industry and economic changes including consumer shopping habits, labor shortages, and shifting supply-chain trends. Once the domain of industry giants, openly available inventory intelligence levels the playing field for grocers of all sizes. Itasca's customers include Wegmans, PriceChopper/Market32, Tops Markets, The Fresh Market, Raley's, Weis Markets, Lunds & Byerlys, Cardenas Markets, and Brookshire Brothers. For more information, visit us at https://www.itasca-retail.com
About W. Lee Flowers:
Founded in 1922 in Lake City, South Carolina, W. Lee Flowers & Co. is one of the largest grocery distributors in the region. The company maintains a full-line warehouse facility of more than 400,000 square feet, housing all major departments, including: grocery, meat, dairy, produce, ice cream and GM/HBC. W. Lee Flowers owns and operates IGA and KJ's Market grocery stores in North and South Carolina and Georgia.W. Lee Flowers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. https://www.alexlee.com
Jason Wirl, Itasca Retail, +1 208.863.2603, jwirl@itasca-retail.com
Kimberly George, Alex Lee, 828-725-4992, kimberly.george@alexlee.com
